'Legion' to end with season 3

"Legion" is coming to a close at networks with third season.

The TV series will end in June, announced Monday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

Based on the by and Bill Sienkiewicz, the series follows (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, CEO said creator of the series, had always envisioned "Legion" as a three-season story.

"I think endings are what give stories meaning. I always thought about this as a complete story, and it felt like three acts of a story. What the show is following is this cycle of mental illness," Hawley told reporters.

"We met David (Dan Stevens) who had been at his lowest point and tried to kill himself, then he meets (Rachel Keller) and he gets balanced out. He's on his meds. He gets out and everything's going great for a while, and he thinks maybe I don't need these meds. He goes off meds the and spirals down, which is where we find him now.The question now is can he get back to some kind of good place, or is he gone for good? Once we tell that story it feels like we'd be going back to the beginning of the cycle," he added.

The series also stars Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater, and

