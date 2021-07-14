HC asks CBSE to decide within 8 weeks if it will refund board exam fees

-
ALSO READ
No relook at decision to cancel CBSE, CISCE class 12 exams, says SC
HC agrees to hear on July 9 plea on calculation of class 10 CBSE marks
CBSE forms panel for assessment of class 12 students; report in 10 days
Covid-19: No decision yet on pending class 12 board exams, says CBSE
Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed CBSE to decide within eight weeks if it would refund the examination fees taken for class 10 and class 12 board examinations as they have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider as representation a petition by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school here, who had paid Rs 2,100 as examination fee.
CBSE's decision would be open to challenge if the Joseph is not satisfied, the court clarified as it disposed of the petition.
There has to be reasonableness on both sides, the judge added.
Justice Jalan also recorded that the parties had no objection to him hearing the petition even though he would be beneficiary of the petition on account of his son being in Class 12.
Advocate Robin Raju, for Joseph, contended that since the board examination have been cancelled, at least some part of the examination fees ought to be refunded to the students.
Claiming that the expenditure incurred by CBSE to conduct board examination, as well as its role in the process, had been reduced, Raju said that schools were uploading the marks.
The court, however, disagreed with Raju and remarked: If CBSE is not doing anything, you take the marks-sheet from schools and go.
Advocate Rupesh Kumar submitted that CBSE was a self-financing body and its expenditure was principally funded by the examination fees collected from students appearing in class 10 and class 12 board examination.
He added that there was no direct correlation between the physical conduct of board examinations and fees charges from students.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU