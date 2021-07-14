'All rhetoric, no vaccines,' says Rahul about govt's inoculation drive

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the alleged vaccine shortage in states, saying there are 'jumlas (rhetoric)' but no vaccines.
He tagged a media report which claimed that Delhi along with many other states was facing a shortage of vaccines but the Centre had denied it.
"Jumle hain, vaccine nahin (There is rhetoric, no vaccines)," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'WhereAreVaccines'.
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday had hit out at the government's COVID-19 inoculation programme, terming its promise of vaccinating all adults by December end as an "empty boast" and a "false promise".
The Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination programme alleging that it is slow.
The Health Ministry on Tuesday had said more than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.
जुमले हैं,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2021
वैक्सीन नहीं!#WhereAreVaccines pic.twitter.com/TOsSkHoOIl
