Business Standard

'All rhetoric, no vaccines,' says Rahul about govt's inoculation drive

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the alleged vaccine shortage in states, saying there are 'jumlas (rhetoric)' but no vaccines.

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Coronavirus Vaccine | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
With Covid situation out of control, Govt has dropped ball, thrown it to states to make them, citizens truly 'Aatmanirbhar', says Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Bloomberg)

He tagged a media report which claimed that Delhi along with many other states was facing a shortage of vaccines but the Centre had denied it.

"Jumle hain, vaccine nahin (There is rhetoric, no vaccines)," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'WhereAreVaccines'.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday had hit out at the government's COVID-19 inoculation programme, terming its promise of vaccinating all adults by December end as an "empty boast" and a "false promise".

The Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination programme alleging that it is slow.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday had said more than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.
 

 

First Published: Wed, July 14 2021. 10:10 IST

