Delhi HC says nothing wrong with AAP govt's compensation, quashes plea

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said 'it is a policy decision' and it will 'not interfere' in it

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The High Court also asked the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the AAP government's compensation announced for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi last week.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said "it is a policy decision" and it will "not interfere" in it.

"The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it," the court said.

It also asked the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 11:58 IST

