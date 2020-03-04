JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

NCLAT asks CCI to probe against Flipkart over alleged unfair practices
Business Standard

Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, DGCA, IndiGo, on grounding of A320neo

The plea has alleged that despite being aware of "significant technical issues with Airbus A320neo," neither MCA nor the DGCA have taken any concrete steps to ground these aircraft

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air A320neo
Air A320neo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses of the Centre, the DGCA, Indigo and GoAir on a plea seeking grounding of A320neo aircraft with faulty engines.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo and GoAir on the petition that contended that the entire fleet of A320neo aircraft should be grounded "in larger interest of public safety".

The plea, by an association, has alleged that despite being aware of "significant technical issues with Airbus A320neo," neither the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) nor the DGCA have taken any concrete steps to ground these aircraft.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU