Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, DGCA, IndiGo, on grounding of A320neo

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo, GoAir to replace 180 unmodified PW engines by May 30: DGCA
DGCA to inspect GoAir's A320neo planes' PW engines, used for over 3000 hrs
More flights to take to the skies this winter despite economic slowdown
DGCA suspends flying licences of two IndiGo pilots for runway incursion
DGCA asks IndiGo to replace old faulty A320neo plane with new ones
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses of the Centre, the DGCA, Indigo and GoAir on a plea seeking grounding of A320neo aircraft with faulty engines.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo and GoAir on the petition that contended that the entire fleet of A320neo aircraft should be grounded "in larger interest of public safety".
The plea, by an association, has alleged that despite being aware of "significant technical issues with Airbus A320neo," neither the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) nor the DGCA have taken any concrete steps to ground these aircraft.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU