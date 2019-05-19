KCR calls for changes in allocation of coal for power production

K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday demanded the Centre reduce cost of power production by bringing in changes in the way coal allocations are made.

The said he would take up the issue with the newly formed government at the Centre soon, according to a release from his office Saturday night.

After visiting the power plant being built by NTPC at Ramagundam in the state Saturday evening, Rao held a meeting with officials.

He said additional 2,000 MW of power be supplied from NTPC to in view of growing demand.

"The policy being followed by the Centre with regard to allocation of coal to power plants is not proper.

"Coal for is being used by bringing it from Mandakini in Odisha which is at a distance of 950 km, instead of taking coal from Singareni ( Singareni Collieries) which is nearby. This leads to increase in cost of production," the release quoted Rao as saying.

It also said at Ramagundam would start production this year. This was stated by the corporation's officials, according to the release.

