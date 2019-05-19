Independent candidate in north Kerala attacked, injured

An contesting for Lok Sabha constituency in northern was attacked with a sharp object and injured Saturday evening, police said.

C O T Naseer, a former municipal councillor, was attacked by unidentified people around 7.30 pm and has been admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode with

"He has been taken to a private hospital at Kozhikode. An investigation is on. We are yet to identify the culprits," the investigating told

Naseer, a former municipal councillor, had left the (Marxist) after differences with the party leadership.

The blamed the for the attack.

"We condemn the attack on This proves that the CPI(M) was not ready to shed it policy of violent They are following the Stalinist ideology of suppressing opposition voices in any manner they please," opposition said in a statement.

The has fielded senior K Muraleedharan from the constituency and the CPI(M) has fielded strongman and its former district P Jayarajan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)