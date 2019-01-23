Heart disease risk begins even before we are born: Study

Children whose mothers had a complicated may be at a greater risk of heart in later life, according to a study which suggests the risk begins in the womb.

Heart is the greatest killer in the world today, and it is widely accepted that our genes interact with traditional lifestyle risk factors, such as smoking, or a sedentary life, said researchers from the in the UK.

There is already evidence that the gene-environment interaction before birth may be just as, if not more, important in "programming" future heart and heart disease, according to the study published in the journal

For instance, human studies in siblings show that children born to a mother who was obese during are at greater risk of than siblings born to the same mother after to reduce maternal

The new research shows that adult offspring from pregnancies complicated by have increased indicators of cardiovascular disease, such as and stiffer blood vessels.

or lower-than-normal oxygen levels in the developing baby within the womb is one of the most common outcomes of complicated in humans.

It occurs as a result of problems within the placenta, as can occur in preeclampsia, or maternal smoking.

The study, led by Dino Giussani, used pregnant sheep to show that maternal treatment with the antioxidant vitamin C during a complicated pregnancy could protect the adult offspring from developing and

The research not only provides evidence that a prenatal influence on in the offspring is indeed possible, but also shows the potential to protect against it by "bringing preventative medicine back into the womb," said Kirsty Brain, of the study.

Vitamin C is a comparatively weak antioxidant, and while the study provides a proof-of-principle, future work will focus on identifying alternative antioxidant therapies that could prove more effective in human clinical practice, researchers said.

"Our discoveries emphasise that when considering strategies to reduce the overall burden of heart disease, much greater attention to prevention rather than treatment is required," Giussani said.

"Treatment should start as early as possible during the developmental trajectory, rather than waiting until adulthood when the disease process has become irreversible," he said.

The work draws attention to a new way of thinking about heart disease with a much longer-term perspective, focusing on prevention rather than treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)