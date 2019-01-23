Nine held in Maha for links with ISIS, plotting attacks

The Anti-Terrorism



Squad (ATS) has arrested eight men and detained a minor boy from Thane and Aurangabad for allegedly planning terror attacks at "various places" after being inspired by banned outfit ISIS, police said Wednesday.

They were nabbed by teams over the last two days, an said.

"These people had created a terrorist gang inspired by the and were planning attacks at various places," he said, but did not elaborate further.

"However, before the gang could carry out any terror activity, the arrested them. The gang was collecting explosive material to carry out terror acts," he further said.

Among the nine apprehended, one is a minor, he added.

The ATS, acting on specific inputs, kept a watch on the nine suspects for several weeks and gathered relevant information about them before nabbing them, the said.

The arrests followed searches in Amrut Nagar, Kausa, and areas in Thane's Mumbra township and in Aurangabad's Kaisar Colony, Rahat Colony and Damdi Mahal areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning.

During the searches, the ATS sleuths seized certain chemicals, acid bottles, sharp knives, mobile phones, hard disks and some SIM cards from the group, the said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act, the official said.

