Heat wave scorches Delhi; temp soars to 46C at Palam

A sweltering heat wave continued to sweep Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature breaching the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some areas.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar recorded their respective maximums at 46.2 degrees, 44 degrees and 45.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' warning for parts of Delhi on Tuesday. An 'orange' warning is issued for a heat wave, while a 'red' warning is issued for a severe heat wave.

"Mainly clear sky. Strong surface winds (20-30 kilometers per hour) during the day. Heat wave at a few places," an IMD forecast said.

In large areas, a heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark for two days on the trot.

In small areas like Delhi, heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said some respite from the stifling heat was expected on Thursday due to a fresh western disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels.

Dust storm and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour is likely over the National Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)