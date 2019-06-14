Heatwave continues in HP, Una sizzles at 43 deg Celsius

There was no let up in heatwave conditions in most parts of as the maximum on Friday increased up to two degrees Celsius on Friday.

Una continued to be the hottest place with highest at 43 degrees Celsius, the said.

The maximum in Bilaspur was 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 39.7 in Hamirpur, 38.9 in Kangra, 38.3 in Mandi, 38.1 in Sundernagar, and 35.9 degrees Celsius in Chamba.

Shimla recorded a high of 28.5 degrees Celsius, Manali 27.8 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 23.3 degrees Celsius and Kufri 20.4 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature was recorded in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

