Another bride abducted in Rajasthan

Close on the heels of the incident where a newly-wed woman was abducted by miscreants, another bride was kidnapped in in on Tuesday while going to her husband's house.

The incident happened at 6.45 a.m. when the miscreants stopped the couple's car at Savina railway gate, police said.

They manhandled the groom when he tried to resist the abduction and damaged the vehicle, the police said.

Speaking to IANS, Naranyan Singh, Sub Inspector, station, said: "An FIR has been lodged in the case and teams have been sent in and around to nab the accused."

of Police Kapil Garg said that an investigation was on and the case was being dealt with seriously.

Last month, a similar incident was reported when Hansa Kunar, while going to her husband's house after her marriage, was abducted by armed men from near Mordunga village in district.

