Doctors surgically create vagina for teenage girl

A 14-year-old girl underwent a rare procedure at the government hospital here in Madhya Pradesh in which doctors created an artificial by using a part of her intestine.

The surgical procedure, called as vaginoplasty, had lasted for five hours.

is any surgical procedure that results in the construction or reconstruction of the

A week after the surgery, the girl, who was admitted in the attached to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, walked home Saturday.

Dr Ashok Laddha, Associate Professor, Paediatric Department, told that a team of ten doctors had performed the rare

"The girl didn't have the since her birth. Doctors cut a part of her intestine to create the vagina," said Dr Laddha.

The girl, who was born in 2005, has been under severe stress in the absence of a reproductive organ, Dr Laddha said.

Besides vagina, the girl did not have anus as well.

Doctors had conducted three surgeries to create that organ within a year of her birth, he said.

