Doctors surgically create vagina for teenage girl

A 14-year-old girl underwent a rare procedure at the government hospital here in Madhya Pradesh in which doctors created an artificial vagina by using a part of her intestine.
The surgical procedure, called as vaginoplasty, had lasted for five hours.
Vaginoplasty is any surgical procedure that results in the construction or reconstruction of the vagina.
A week after the surgery, the girl, who was admitted in the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Holkar Hospital attached to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, walked home Saturday.
Dr Ashok Laddha, Associate Professor, Paediatric Surgery Department, told PTI that a team of ten doctors had performed the rare surgery.
"The girl didn't have the vagina since her birth. Doctors cut a part of her intestine to create the vagina," said Dr Laddha.
The girl, who was born in 2005, has been under severe stress in the absence of a reproductive organ, Dr Laddha said.
Besides vagina, the girl did not have anus as well.
Doctors had conducted three surgeries to create that organ within a year of her birth, he said.
