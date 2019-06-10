Hero MotoCorp gets BS-VI certification from ICAT, 1st for a 2-wheeler

The (ICAT) has released the first BS-VI certification for a two-wheeler -- Hero MotoCorp's Splendor iSmart model -- in the country, the testing and certification agency said Monday.

Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker, said that it is the first two-wheeler manufacturer to receive the BS-VI certification and is now eligible to start production of the certified model compliant with the fuel emission norms coming into force from April 2020.

The BS-VI emission norms compliant has been designed and developed in-house at the company's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, said in a statement.

ICAT handed over the certificate to top officials of Ltd at an event here Monday.

"With this, has reaffirmed its commitment to be ready for the BS-VI transition much ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline," Hero MotoCorp said.

The two-wheeler has the technological prowess for meeting BS-VI norms and will now be gearing up to make its large portfolio of motorcycles and scooters BS-VI compliant, it said.

Tyagi said the ICAT has issued BS-VI certificates to Maruti Alto, Civic and a model of BMW, and electric vehicle certificate to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses and

The ICAT is investing a further sum of Rs 45 crore for augmenting its facilities to certify electric vehicles and will be in place by October, he added.

To curb the growing menace of air pollution through vehicular emissions, the government has decided to leapfrog from the existing BS-IV emission norms to stricter BS-VI norms, thereby skipping the BS-V norms.

From April 1, 2020, only BS-VI norms-compliant vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, will be sold and registered in the country.

When asked about fuel consumption after the implementation of BS-VI norms, Tyagi said fuel consumption is likely to increase because of the very basic nature of the regulations (BS-VI).

However, it will vary based on manufacturers and models in the range of zero to 10 per cent, he added.

ICAT is the testing and certification agency authorised by the for giving testing and to vehicle and situated within and abroad.

