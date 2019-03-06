Hello Kitty hits Hollywood with planned film debut

Hello Kitty, Japan's moon-faced global icon of cute, will soon appear in a Hollywood film for the first time in her 45-year-old history, her creator said on Wednesday.

Sanrio, the feline character's operator, announced it was teaming up with and FlynnPictureCo for the film after a near five-year discussion about rights for the big screen.

"A search for writers and creative talent will commence immediately," said in a statement.

The mouthless character, with her child-like hair bow and a registered height of five apples, has spawned a multi-billion-dollar industry since introduced her in 1974.

Immediately recognising Hello Kitty's cash cow potential, the company branched out into merchandising the year after and she now adorns everything from pencil cases and pyjamas to double-decker buses and airliners.

Last year, a Japanese railway firm even splashed images of over a special shinkansen, or bullet train, painted in shocking pink and white.

To mark her 40th year, toymaker released yet another licensed product: so-called "smartpants" that slip on the bottom of a for those who think their device needs underwear.

is now found in 130 countries on more than 50,000 branded products every year, according to

The firm also operates two theme parks in and licenses characters such as for amusement parks overseas, including in

