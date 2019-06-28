Henry Winkler says he never thought he deserved to win an Emmy

Veteran actor Henry Winkler does not believe that an Emmy award win was long overdue for him.

The 73-year-old actor finally ended his dry run at the Emmys after he won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series for HBO's "Barry". He was previously nominated five times at the awards.

The actor said people have started treating him differently post his win for the dark comedy show.

"I loved winning it. It sits on my dining-room table, which is directly opposite the front door, so when the man delivers my Lipitor, he gets to see it," Winkler told The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable.

"I never thought, 'Oh, I deserve it.' I never thought, 'Oh, it took so long.' I thought, 'OK, in this moment, I've won it'. I'll tell you what I was not prepared for. People treat you differently when you have won," he added.

The actor, who plays an acting coach on the HBO series, believes comedy is something that can never be taught to anyone.

"You cannot teach it. You can't read about it in a book. It is in you or it isn't. And that's just the truth.

"You're in the water and there's a wave that's coming, and it's an opportunity to be funny, and if you have that instinct, you're sitting there going, am I gonna ride this wave? It's a bit dangerous, but am I gonna ride it?" Winkler said.

