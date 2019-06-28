SP demands compensation for people killed by stray cattle

The Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha Friday demanded compensation for people killed by stray cattle and insurance cover for crops damage caused by them.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ravi Prakash Verma (SP) said stray cattle has become a menace in Uttar Pradesh and other northern states because of lack of an appropriate policy.

He said stray cattle was clogging highways, damaging standing crops and in many cases also killing/injuring people.

Prakash demanded that families of people killed by stray cattle should be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh like that given for those killed by wild animals.

Further, crop damage caused by animals should be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

In her mention, Shanta Chhetri of the TMC said that about 8.5 per cent of the country's population constitutes senior citizens. She suggested that their experience and knowledge should be used for the benefit of the country.

RJD member Manoj Kumar Jha highlighted the plight of ad- hoc teachers in universities across the country. He rued that hundreds of ad-hoc teachers continue to teach for years on paltry salaries.

Jha said teachers in private universities are made to sign on a higher amount but they get only Rs 15,000-16,000 monthly as remuneration.

Ram Vichar Netam (BJP) said incidents of Naxalism were on a rise in Chhattisgarh.

As per a report of the home ministry, only 10 districts were affected from Naxal activities, but now in the last six month it has spread to almost all districts.

He also alleged that the Chhattisgarh government was not carrying out proper investigation into the killing of a MLA and three others recently in the state.

Another SP member Surendra Singh Nagar highlighted the incident of Bulandsahar in UP wherein two Dalit women were allegedly run over by a car after they protested a molestation attempt.

Beside the two women, another person, who was injured in the incident, died in the hospital, he said, and alleged that police was giving protection to the accused, a powerful person.

Sanjay Singh of Congress raise the issue of Kargil war veteran Mohammad Sanaullah, who was declared a "foreigner", arrested and sent to detention camp in Assam.

He said authorities did not act promptly on documents provided by Sanaullah regarding his citizenship.

Stating that a fake case has been registered against Sanaullah, who has also been honoured with the President's Medal, Singh demanded that responsibility be fixed.

