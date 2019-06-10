Hero MotoCorp gets BS-VI certification for Splendor from ICAT

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Monday said it has received BS-VI certification for Splendor iSmart from for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The BS-VI emission norms compliant has been designed and developed in-house at the company's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, said in a statement.

The company claimed it is the first vehicle manufacturer in the country to receive BS-VI certification for a two-wheeler. Having received the certification, it is now eligible to start manufacturing the certified model, it added.

"With this, has reaffirmed its commitment to be ready for the BS-VI transition much ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline," it added.

The two-wheeler has the technological prowess for meeting BS-VI norms and will now be gearing up to make its large portfolio of motorcycles and scooters BS-VI compliant, it said.

ICAT is the testing and certification agency authorised by the Ministry of Road and Highways for giving testing and to vehicle and situated within and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)