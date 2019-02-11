Hezbollah leader appears on Israeli recycling ad

JUST IN
Business Standard

AP  |  Jerusalem 

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has invaded the Israeli city of Tel Aviv as the face of an eye-catching, satirical new recycling campaign.

A gigantic poster featuring the Lebanese militant leader overlooking Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway went up Thursday and encourages Israelis to recycle plastic bottles.

Above Nasrallah's head reads the caption: "I don't recycle bottles." Beneath him, the poster says: "Nasrallah has been stuck in a bunker for 12 years. What is your excuse?" ELA, Israel's recycling company, was not immediately available for comment.

Nasrallah has rarely been seen in public since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, apparently because of concerns he might be targeted in an Israeli attack.

The U.S., EU and Israel consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 00:45 IST

