High court avoids new case over same-sex wedding case

The is throwing out an court ruling against bakers who refused to make a for a same-sex couple.

The justices' action Monday keeps the high-profile case off the court's election-year calendar and orders state judges to take a new look at the dispute between the lesbian couple and the owners of a now-closed bakery in the area.

The case involves bakers Melissa and Aaron Klein, who paid a $135,000 judgment to the couple for declining to create a cake for them in 2013.

The justices already have agreed to decide whether protects people from job discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

