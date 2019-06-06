High time Centre exempted TN from NEET, says CPI

Citing the suicide of two girls for not qualifying in the medical entrance examination, CPI MP-elect from Tirupur K Subbarayan Thursday demanded the BJP-led government at the Centre to immediately exempt Tamil Nadu from

The paid his last respects to 17-year-old who had committed suicide by hanging in her house in Tirupur as she did not pass the exam.

Later, he expressed sorrow over the suicide of the other girl N Vaishiya of Pattukottai after not qualifying in the entrance test.

It's time the Centre exempted from and all the 37 MPs from the state would raise the issue in the Lok Sabha, he said in a statement.

Also, he requested the to pay solatium to the family of the deceased girls and also provide a government job to a member of the bereaved families.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)