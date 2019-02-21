HIGHLIGHTS AT 1400 HOURS

-
ALSO READ
Chronology of events in Bofors case
From Jan 3, only vehicles having RFID tags to get exemption from paying ECC at Delhi toll plazas
EC organises workshop for RJs as part of voter awareness programme
Can't stop Parliament from examining Rafale says P. Chidambaram
Installation of RFID-equipped new toll plaza at 13 border points completed: SDMC
-
Following are the top stories at 2 pm
TOP STORIES:
LGD6 SC-LD RAFALE
SC to consider listing of pleas seeking review of Rafale verdict
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would consider listing of pleas seeking review of its December 14 verdict dismissing the need for an investigation into the deal to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU