HIGHLIGHTS AT 1400 HOURS

World expecting 'concrete measures' against child abuse: pope
SC to consider listing of pleas seeking review of Rafale verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would consider listing of pleas seeking review of its December 14 verdict dismissing the need for an investigation into the deal to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

