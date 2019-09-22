HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:30 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm:



FGN37 US-TRUMP-2NDLD HOWDYWe're going to have good time, Trump says before leaving for HoustonHouston: Looking forward to address 'Howdy, Modi' rally in Houston, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a "good time" at the mega event.By Lalit K JhaDEL28 RJ-RALLY-LD FIRRally driver Gaurav Gill, navigator booked after accident during race claims three livesBarmer: Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill and his navigator were booked on Sunday on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after their car rammed into a motorcycle during the National Rally Championship race here killing a couple and their son, police said.

Don't repeat mistakes of 1965 and 1971, Rajnath warns Pakistan



Patna: Warning Pakistan to not repeat the "mistakes of 1965 and 1971", Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the neighbouring country can get dismantled into various parts on account of flagrant human rights violations against Balochs and Pashtuns on its soil.

We are committed to meet India's energy security needs: Saudi Arabia



New Delhi: In the midst of disruption in global oil supply following the biggest-ever attacks on its oil installations, Saudi Arabia has said it is committed to meet India's energy security needs and will work constructively with other oil producers to maintain market stability.By Manash Pratim Bhuyan



Amit Shah blames Nehru for PoK's existence



Mumbai: The Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would not have come into existence had Jawaharlal Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

PM deserves respect when he represents India abroad: Tharoor



Pune: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is a strong critic of the Modi-led government, on Sunday said the prime minister deserves respect when he visits foreign countries as India's representative, but when he is in the country, people have the right to question him.

19.96 lakh ghost beneficiaries identified at Assam Anganwadi centres: RTI reply



New Delhi: As many as 19.96 lakh ghost beneficiaries have been identified at Anganwadi centres in Assam through a daily headcount, according to an RTI query. By Uzmi Athar



National centre for I-T e-assessment to be based in Delhi; CBDT issues order



New Delhi: A national e-assessment centre (NeAC) will be setup in the national capital as part of the government's ambitious plan to launch faceless and nameless assessment for income tax payers from next month.

NATGRID to be ready by early 2020



New Delhi: The NATGRID - a robust intelligence gathering mechanism related to immigration, banking, individual tax payers, air and train travels - is likely to be operational by January 2020, officials said on Sunday. By Achinta Borah



BJP raising Article 370 to divert attention from 'monumental failures' in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren



New Delhi: The BJP is raising the issue of abrogation of Article 370 provisions in the run up to the Jharkhand Assembly polls as a "ploy" to divert people's attention from "monumental failures" of the Raghubar Das government, JMM working president Hemant Soren alleged on Sunday.By Asim Kamal



Greyhounds kill 3 Maoists on Andhra-Odisha border



Amaravati (AP): Elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday killed three members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in an encounter in Visakhapatnam district on the AP-Odisha border, police said.

Corp tax cut makes India an investment destination, to attract foreign firms to set up units: FM



New Delhi: India has become a highly competitive investment destination post corporate tax reduction as the rates are now lower than that in China and most Southeast Asian countries, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

Petrol price jumps Rs 1.59/ltr, diesel Rs 1.31/ltr after Saudi attacks



New Delhi: Petrol prices have soared by Rs 1.59 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.31 in the last six days -- the most since daily price revision was introduced in 2017, as a massive strike at Saudi Arabian oil facilities jolted oil markets.

Onion prices surge to Rs 70-80/kg; Centre mulls imposing stock limits



New Delhi: The Centre is mulling imposing stock limits on onion traders as the retail prices of the key kitchen staple have shot up to Rs 70-80 per kg in the national capital and other parts of the country owing to supply disruption in the wake of excess monsoon rains in the major growing states, according to sources.

PM Modi holds meeting with energy sector CEOs in US, discusses methods to harness opportunities



Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "wonderful interaction" with the CEOs from the US oil and gas sectors and discussed how to harness opportunities in the area to address India's growing energy needs. By Lalit K Jha/Seema Hakhu Kachru



PM Modi meets Kashmiri Pandits in Houston, assures them of New Kashmir



Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "special interaction" with a 17-member delegation of Kashmiri Pandits here and assured them of "building a new Kashmir" which would be for everyone. By Seema Hakhu Kachru



Indian-Americans believe 'Howdy, Modi' would take India-US ties to new level



Houston: Indian-Americans here are very enthusiastic about



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump jointly addressing a mega 'Howdy, Modi' rally, an event they believe would take the bilateral ties to a new level.By Lalit K Jha



Petronet to invest USD 2.5 billion in Tellurian Inc for 5 million tons of US LNG



Houston: India's largest LNG importer Petronet will invest USD 2.5 billion for nearly 20 per cent equity stake in US energy major Tellurian Inc's Driftwood project to negotiate the purchase of 5 million tons of gas per annum.

