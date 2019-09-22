Tuition teacher stabbed to death in Mumbai; employee held

A 35-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday by his employee inside his tuition class in suburban Ghatkopar, police said.

The accused, identified as Ganesh Pawar, has been arrested.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm when Mayank Mandop was sitting inside his institute "Mayank Tutorial" in Shiv Shakti Heights building at Raigad Chowk, a senior officer said.

"Around 6:30 in the evening, Pawar allegedly barged in and attacked Mandop with a chopper," said ACP (East) Laxmi Gautam.

"We have taken the accused into custody," he said, adding that police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Another officer said Pawar has been working with the Mandop Tutorials since the last two months.

Recently, a 12-year-old boy was detained for allegedly stabbing his teacher, who was also principal of his school, to death in her house in Govandi in east Mumbai.

