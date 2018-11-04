Hindu body appeals UP govt to move SC against conviction of PAC jawans in Hashimpura case

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Sunday appealed to the government to move the against a High Court verdict, awarding life terms to 16 former jawans of the Provincial Armed Constabulary in the 1987 case.

The organisation said it would also pursue in the apex court the appeals on behalf of the PAC jawans.

At a conference, organisation's national vice Pandit Ashok Sharma, and city said the case pertained to the discharge of the official duty by the jawans.

Accordingly, the must go in an appeal to the apex court against the high court verdict.

Extending their support to the convicted former PAC jawans, they said the organisation too would pursue in the apex court the appeal against the high court's verdict.

In addition to this, the organisation would also send an appeal to for a fair probe into the 1987 riots, they said, adding the appeal would be sent to the CM in his capacity as the 'mahant' of the Gorakhpur 'peeth'.

Shrama said the award of life term to the former PAC jawans was not "justice".

The High Court had Wednesday convicted 16 former policemen of committing "premeditated murders of unarmed, innocent and helpless people", and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

A bench of justices S Murlidhar and Vinod Goyal of the high court had convicted the former PAC jawans, setting aside a 2015 verdict of a sessions court, acquitting them. The trial had been shifted to Delhi on a order.

The high court bench had termed the case as the one of "custodial murders involving failure of official machinery".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)