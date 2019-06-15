History-sheeter killed in police encounter in Chennai

A 21-year-old man with an alleged criminal record was gunned down by the police here on Saturday after he attacked two police personnel with a machete, grievously injuring one of them, officials said.

When constables Pounraj and Ramesh attempted to apprehend Vallarasu late last night in connection with a case, he hacked them with the machete, grievously injuring the former.

Pounraj was rushed to a hospital and had to get 20 stitches, police said, adding that the other who sustained minimal injuries was also being treated.

Later, another team of police personnel, led by Miller, was deployed to nab the culprit and they spotted him after several hours early Saturday at Madhavaram.

"When and his team spotted Vallarasu, he attacked them with the despite being asked to drop the weapon," a told

Given the gravity of the situation, the police team was forced to open fire in self defence in which the accused died, he said.

Vallarasu had several cases against him, including one related to murder, attempt to murder and robbery, he said.

A K Viswanathan visited the in the hospital.

Last year, another history sheeter was shot dead by police here.

