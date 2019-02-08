HMSI drives in CB300R at Rs 2.41 lakh

Motorcycle & Scooter (HMSI) Friday launched a middle-weight category bike CB300R priced at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 286-cc bike is the company's second Cafe offering in India, which already sells CB1000R in the country.

"With a legacy spanning four continents, CB300R is a great introduction for new riders to brand Honda's engineering prowess, design philosophy and build quality," HMSI told reporters here.

The deliveries of CB300R will begin from third week of March.

