US offers USD 1 million reward to find bin Laden son

The on Thursday offered a USD 1 million reward for information on a son of late Osama bin Laden, seeing him as an emerging face of extremism.

The location of Hamza bin Laden, sometimes dubbed the " of jihad," has been the subject of speculation for years with reports of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, or under house arrest in

" is the son of deceased former AQ and is emerging as a in the AQ franchise," a State Department statement said, referring to

The State Department said that it would offer USD 1 million for information leading to his location in any country.

Bin Laden, who according to the is around 30, has threatened attacks against the to avenge the 2011 killing of his father, who was living in hiding in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad, by US special forces.

agencies increasingly see the younger bin Laden as a successor to his father for the mantle of global jihad, especially as the even more extreme Islamic State group is down to its last sliver of land in

In 2015, bin Laden released an audio message urging jihadists in to unite, claiming that the fight in the war-torn country paves the way to "liberating Palestine."



And in a message a year later, following in the footsteps of his father, he urged the overthrow of the leadership in their native

Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives and his children were quietly allowed to return to after his killing.

But Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts have been a matter of dispute. He is believed to have spent years along with his mother in Iran, despite Al-Qaeda's strident denunciations of the Shiite branch of that dominates the country.

Observers say that the clerical regime in kept him under house arrest as a way to maintain pressure on rival as well as on Al-Qaeda, dissuading the Sunni militants from attacking

One of Hamza bin Laden's half-brothers told last year that Hamza's whereabouts were unknown but that he may be in

He also said that married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker in Al-Qaeda's September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that killed some 3,000 people and sparked the US intervention in

