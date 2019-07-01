JUST IN
Business Standard

Hong Kong protesters seize parliament chamber; spray walls with graffiti: AFP

AFP  |  Hong Kong 

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong seized the parliament's main debating chamber late Monday, daubing its walls with graffiti and fixing a British colonial-era flag to the main podium, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

Dozens of masked protesters stormed into the chambers after successfully breaching the complex's reinforced glass windows, shouting slogans and spraying the city's coat of arms with black paint.

A black and white banner hoisted in the chamber read in Chinese: "Bow to protect rule of law. Oppose extradition.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 19:50 IST

