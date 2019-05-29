Hong Kong sees 7 pc growth in tourist footfalls from India in Jan-Mar 2019

witnessed 7.32 per cent rise in tourist arrivals from during January-March 2019 at 82,955 visitors, helped by initiatives to promote local culture, outdoors and cruises, an said.

received 77,293 visitors from during January-March 2018, while it hosted 3,86,681 during the entire year.

"Looking at the trend during the first quarter, we expect a similar growth of over 7.3 per cent during 2019," Board Director, Market Development, India, told here.

"Additionally, we are seeing that our in-market initiatives to push newer experiences in local culture, great outdoors and cruises are yielding positive results," he said.

He said in the first quarter of 2019, Hong Kong saw strong double digit growth in meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) and fly-cruise arrivals from

"Going forward, we will undertake focused efforts to grow our market share in India. We want Hong Kong to stay on top of mind among and we will continue to build their awareness and interest towards Hong Kong," he added.

In 2019, the focus for the Hong Kong board is to grow its overnight visitor arrivals from India as there are a lot of interesting experiences that are yet to be discovered, he said. Currently, India is among the top 15 source markets for Hong Kong.

"Our aim is to increase the number of arrivals and spends from India to be among the top 10 markets for Hong Kong," Kumar said.

Currently, its top 10 source markets are mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, the US, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, UK, and

The fastest growing segment for Hong Kong today is the young and affluent who are exposed to global culture and experiences, he said.

"Hong Kong's primary target audience are young or mid-career segment aged between 24-45 years, which forms about 50 per cent of its overnight arrivals and families with young kids that forms about 34 per cent of its overnight arrivals from cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru," he noted.

However, there is also an increasing trend in visitor arrivals from non-metros like Ahmedabad, and Cochin, he added.

is the fastest growing segment for Hong Kong in the Indian market and the board will continue to stimulate the demand for this segment.

"We have lined up multiple-phased promotional campaigns in partnership with media, trade and non-trade partners to engage with leisure, cruise and MICE segment.

"With improved air connectivity from all six ports, we are positive about an increase in market share this year. All these initiatives will make attractive all-year- round holiday destination among Indians," Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)