Hospitals in Delhi to join IMA's strike call on Monday

at several government and private hospitals in the national capital are likely to take a hit on Monday as scores of doctors have decided to work for a day in support of their striking colleagues in

The (IMA) had given the



June 17 strike call with the withdrawal of non-essential services across the country. IMA members will also stage a dharna at its headquarters here.

Doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, and Hospital, RML as well as facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,Sanjay Gandhi Memorial and Deen Dayal Upadhyay will not function on Monday.

The IMA said all outpatient departments (OPDs), and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday.

Emergency and will continue to function, it said.

Junior doctors in are on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were reportedly attacked and seriously injured by relatives of a patient who died at the and Hospital in Kolkata.

In a show of solidarity, medical practitioners across the country chose not to work, leaving patients in the lurch.

Union Minister on Saturday asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.

The apex medical body, IMA, has demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and

Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed, it said in a statement.

Exemplary punishment for perpetrators of violence should be a component of the central law and suitable amendments be brought in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the IMA said.

The medical body had launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday and wrote to demanding enactment of the central law to check violence against

A delegation of IMA, of AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, (URDA) and Federation of (FORDA) met the Minister recently in this regard.

