Host of match-winners and Dhoni's expertise make India favourites: Mithali

A host of match-winners coupled with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's expertise make favourites to lift the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup, believes Mithali Raj, of national women's ODI team.

"The Indian team has a lot of match-winners now," Mithali said in a video posted on

"Of course, the (Virat Kohli) leads from the front with the openers and Shikhar Dhawan, but we also have fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and the spinners," she said.

"But overall I think, the team which posts a big total and the bowlers who are able to do the job to contain those runs, is the team which is going to win. But then we do have a lot of depth. We have the expertise of Dhoni in the side. So, I can't pick one player, but definitely has a lot of match-winners."



In the video, Mithali can be seen sharing her views on with Andrew Fleming, posted in

"All the teams, all the main players are in good form with the IPL just wrapping up recently. Everyone is now looking forward to the World Cup," she said.

Asked which team has a better chance to lift the trophy, Mithali said, " is absolutely going in as favourites because they have been doing very well in the one-dayers and in other formats in the recent past."



Mithali, however, also picked hosts England as another team who can go on to clinch their maiden 50-over title.

"But I cannot rule out the home team (England). Even they have done very well. They had some 10 to 15 victory streaks in the one-dayers. They will also play on home conditions. Having said that, I think as an Indian I will root for India," she said.

India will gear up for with warm-up matches against and on May 25 and 28 respectively.

will open their World Cup campaign against on June 5 at

