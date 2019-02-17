Hours after demanding UP CM visit family, slain CRPF jawan's wife agrees to perform last rites

The wife of slain CRPF jawan who had refused to cremate her husband's body till visited their house in Deoria, late on Saturday night relented and agreed to perform the last rites.

Maurya was one of the 40 (CRPF) jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus.

agreed to cremate her husband's body and it has been completed, District Magistrate, Deoria, Amit Kishore, told

"The demand for a park and road be constructed in the memory of her husband will be done. who was to perform at Mahotsav will give Rs 10 lakh to the family of the martyr. Kher, however, cancelled his concert at Mahotsav on Saturday and may perform on Sunday," he said.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the inaugural function at the here, Adityanath said the government of has launched a "war" against terrorism



He said in the moments of crisis, "we should associate ourselves with the sacrifice made by the jawans".

"The brave jawans have sacrificed their lives for the country," Adityanath said, while paying homage to those killed in the attack.

Later, the on Saturday inaugurated a exhibition of fruits, vegetables and flowers (Pradeshik Phal, Shaakbhaaji evam Pushp Pradarshani-2019) at the

He was also in Allahabad, where M Venkaiah Naidu visited on Saturday.

" was today in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and in Lucknow," (Religious Affairs, Information and Tourism) told

When asked whether Adityanath had gone to meet the families of CRPF jawans killed in the attack , he said, "No, not today.Ministers were deputed at 12 places and they were asked to go."



A senior UP government said the chief minister may soon meet the family members of the martyrs, and there is a plan. "We will propose a function very soon," the said.

At the Raj Bhavan, Adityanath said every countrymen should unite in the fight against terrorism and pledge to wipe it off.

"Terrorism is not a solution to any problem, it is a root of every evil and we should fight it together," he said.

"The government of has launched a war against terrorism, and it will definitely emerge victorious. We will put an end to terrorism and Naxalism," Adityanath said.

He also said the Centre and state government will always stand by the family members of those killed in the line of duty.

Throwing light on the exhibition, Adityanath said, "UP is one of the few in the country, where creative programmes like the exhibition on exhibition on fruits, vegetables and flowers are held."



He also said he was in as Naidu was there. too was present in

He went on to say that he "returned (to Lucknow) only to participate in the programme, which is linked with the prosperity of farmers.

