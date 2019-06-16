British envoy denies Iran summons over tanker attacks claim

Britain's to on Sunday denied he was summoned by the Iranian after accused of "almost certainly" being responsible for tanker attacks in the Gulf.

"Interesting. And to me," said in a tweet a day after the Iranian said in a statement that it had summoned the over his government's accusations.

"I asked for an urgent meeting with the yesterday and it was granted. No 'summons'. Of course if formally summoned I would always respond, as would all Ambassadors," Macaire wrote.

Iran's foreign ministry said the of its European affairs met Macaire on Saturday and "strongly protested against the unacceptable and anti-Iranian positions of the British government".

On Friday, British said had concluded was "almost certainly" responsible for Thursday's tanker attacks.

He was echoing remarks by US who said Thursday's attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of had "written all over it".

Iran has denied any involvement in the twin attacks.

It dismissed Hunt's accusations as "false" and chided for its "blind and precipitous alignment" with US views, according to the foreign ministry.

The latest incident comes as ties between and London have been strained in recent months, namely over the fate of a British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran on sedition charges.

London has repeatedly called for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in April 2016 as she was leaving Iran after taking their infant daughter to visit her family.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year sentence for allegedly trying to topple the Iranian government, has begun a hunger strike in protest at her detention, her husband said on Saturday.

She previously went on hunger strike in January.

urged the Iranian authorities to immediately release his wife and to allow the to check on her health, and also asked they grant him a visa to visit her.

On Saturday he also stood outside and said he would maintain his own hunger strike and vigil for as long as his wife refused

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)