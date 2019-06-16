no long-term plan to prevent drinking water crisis: AIADMK

: AIADMK in Sunday charged the government with lacking a long-term plan to protect the Union Territory against the drinking water crisis.

The party's A Anbalagan told reporters here that though funds were procured from the to desilt and rejuvenate lakes and water bodies, nothing had been done to ensure storage of rainwater.

He also alleged that the rainwater harvesting scheme was not implemented properly, resulting in facing a water crisis



He said he was 'perplexed' to note that V Narayansamy,during his meeting with the in New Delhi Saturday, present a memorandum on the 'hackneyed' subjects of statehood for the UT,waiver of loans to the Centre and inclusion of in the

Several serious issues like steps to ensure water availability, reopening of defunct mills like AFT, Swadeshi and were hanging in the balance, which the CM failed to raise either in the memorandum or later in the Niti Aayog meeting, he said.

Anbalagan said the Smart City project was not taken up properly, though funds were released by the Centre and the

He appealed to the to activate the and extend full cooperation to the Centre to develop Puducherry.

