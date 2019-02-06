HP govt reduces by half bond money for doctors pursuing PG courses: CM

The government has decided to reduce from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh the bond money for MBBS doctors who pursue higher medical courses, said Wednesday.

Resident doctors of state medical colleges have been protesting against the policy since long.

Speaking in the state assembly on the third day of ongoing budget session, Thakur said the state cabinet decided to reduce by half in its Tuesday meeting.

He was replying to a question asked by of the regarding facilities.

Earlier, replying to Kumari's question, said adequate steps were being taken to strengthen treatment facilities for patients in the state.

BJP MLA from Nurpur also asked as to when facilities would be made available at Medical College Tanda for the benefit of patients from district and nearby areas.

