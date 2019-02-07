JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mamata advocates new industry policy if government at Centre changes

NSE puts 21 cos under short-term additional surveillance measure
Business Standard

HP govt spent Rs 2.31 cr on Jan Abhar Rally, CM tells state assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The Himachal Pradesh government spent Rs 2.31 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan Abhar Rally which was organised at Dharamshala in December last year, marking the first anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government here.

In a written reply to Congress MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi's question, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session that Rs 2,31,41,187 was spent by the state government on Jan Abhar Rally.

A total of 441 government and 63 private buses were hired for the event, he said, adding no private school bus was hired for the same.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements