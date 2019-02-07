HP govt spent Rs 2.31 cr on Jan Abhar Rally, CM tells state assembly

The government spent Rs 2.31 crore on Narendra Modi's Jan Abhar Rally which was organised at in December last year, marking Thakur-led government here.

In a written reply to MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi's question, told the state assembly on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session that Rs 2,31,41,187 was spent by the on Jan Abhar Rally.

A total of 441 government and 63 private buses were hired for the event, he said, adding no private school bus was hired for the same.

