Juvenile among 2 shot dead in separate incidents in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Two persons, including a juvenile, were shot dead in two separate incidents in outer-north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said Friday.

In the first incident, 42-year-old property dealer Chandrashekhar, a resident of Shradhanand Colony, was shot dead on Thursday evening, police said.

Police suspect that the accused persons, residents of the same colony, killed him over a monetary or property issue.

The perpetrators have been identified and a search has been launched to nab them, a senior police officer said.

In the second incident, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two persons on Thursday night, police said.

Vishal Mishra, the deceased, had a quarrel with some persons of the same locality around three days ago, according to a senior police officer.

Police have identified both the accused persons, who are also juveniles, and are trying to nab them, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:10 IST

