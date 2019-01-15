JUST IN
Would say no to China if it asks for user information: Huawei founder

The United States, Australia, Japan and some other governments have imposed curbs on use of Huawei technology over concerns the company is a security risk

The founder of network gear and smart phone supplier Huawei Technologies says the tech giant would reject requests from the Chinese government to disclose confidential information about its customers.

Meeting with foreign reporters at Huawei's headquarters, Ren Zhengfei sought Tuesday to allay Western concerns the company is a security risk. Those fears have hampered Huawei's access to global markets for next-generation telecom technology.

Asked how Huawei would respond if Chinese authorities ask for confidential information about foreign customers or their networks, Ren said, "we would definitely say no to such a request."

