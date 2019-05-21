Huawei founder says US 'underestimates' his telecom giant's strength

founder Zhengfei Tuesday downplayed the impact of the US order against his firm, saying "underestimates" the telecom giant's strength and other countries would take two to three years to catch-up with it in the next-generation technology.

The officials have issued a 90-day reprieve on their ban on dealing with Huawei, saying breathing space was needed to allow for and other contractual obligations.

said on Monday that the delay does not change the ban imposed by on Huawei, a move which will have a major implication for American and Chinese

Speaking to state-run China Central Television, Ren, whose daughter and of has been arrested in to face prosecution for violations of American sanctions against Iran, expressed his resentment over the ban.

"The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength," said.

"Huawei's will absolutely not be affected. In terms of technologies, others won't be able to catch up with in two or three years," he said.

"The US 90-day temporary licence does not have much impact on us, we are ready," said.

But at the same he admitted that half of chips used in Huawei equipment come from the US and the other half are made by the Chinese company.

"We cannot be isolated from the world. We can also make the as the US chips, but it doesn't mean we won't buy them," he added.

Though rapidly expanding to become in 5G, Huawei is dependent on foreign suppliers.

According to estimates, Huawei buys about USD 67 billion worth of components each year, including about USD 11 billion from US suppliers.

Commenting on the development, told the media on Tuesday that "the US is using national means to oppress and smear certain Chinese company".

"This will serve no one's interest in the end. In international relations while doing trade we must follow the principle of equality and mutual benefit. We will defend our companies' legitimate rights and interests," he said.

Though Ren has put up a brave front, concerns mounted for Huawei as has barred the from some updates to the which could deal a big blow to it.

The new designs of Huawei are set to lose access to some apps, a report said.

said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications".

Huawei said it would continue to provide security updates and to all existing Huawei and honour and tablet products, covering those that have been sold or are still in stock globally.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)