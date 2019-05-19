Hulu planning series based on Stephen King's 'The Eyes of the Dragon'

Streaming service is developing a series based on Stephen King's 1984 novel "The Eyes of the Dragon".

According to Deadline, the streamer has given a go-ahead to a pilot episode, which will be written

The fantasy story is set in the fictional realm of Delian, which is within the land of In-World. It follows two boys who are next in line to rule Delain after the death of their dragon-slaying father.

Grahame-Smith will also take on showrunner and duties through his KatzSmith banner with partner

Bill Haber, and are also on board the project as producers.

"I am so excited to be working in the world of with with Hulu, which has such a terrific track record with adaptations," Grahame-Smith said.

"The goal for this series is to feel unlike any adaptation before, with this rich underlying source material, and the only true fantasy book he wrote that has kings and swords and princesses. We will honour the spirit of the book and the legacy," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)