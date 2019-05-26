Humbly accept people's verdict, prepare for 2020 Delhi polls: Kejriwal to AAP workers

Motivating disheartened workers after the party's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Sunday asked them to humbly accept people's verdict and concentrate on the assembly elections slated for next year.

Kejriwal, addressing party workers in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, said anti-corruption crusader told him that "when one comes into or public life, one should have the ability to endure humiliation".

"We have to bear humiliation at times and I am proud of my workers for humbly accepting that insult," he said.

"Now, you go to the people of and tell them that the big election has ended and small elections are going to come, and in these elections, cast your vote on the basis of 'kaam' (work) and not 'naam' (name)," he said.

The (AAP) lost on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital by huge margins of votes.

Kejriwal said the party has not deviated from its principles of honesty and hard work which is its biggest strength.

"All of us are as honest as we were on November 26, 2013 when the party was formed. I am proud to say we have not deviated from the values of the party. Several raids were conducted against me, (deputy chief minister) and Satyendra Jain (health minister), but corruption of not even a single paisa was found. You all should be proud of it," he said.

The asserted that all the work done by the in has been due to the support of party workers and they should take pride in it.

"I can say with confidence that we got 54 per cent votes in the last assembly elections and this time we would win by more votes," he said.

Sisodia also asked workers to start preparing for the 2020 assembly elections.

"The assembly elections next year will not be fought by any individual MLA or It will be contested by Team Kejriwal and our slogan will be 'ladenge, jeetenge' (we will fight and win)," he said.

