I am 100 per cent fit: Ngidi

South Lungi has confirmed he is "100 per cent fit" to take the field in their match against here on Wednesday.

South Africa's start to their campaign has been far from ideal, having lost three opening games and a wash-out tie, with a slew of hampering their progress.

played just the two opening games before sustaining a in a match against

"It's been tough. are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," was quoted as saying by the official website of the

"It's just been frustrating not being able to play.

"I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 per cent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 per cent then you're not ready to play," the young fast bowler added.

had been forced to field a depleted pace attack with legendary fast bowler ruled out of the entire tournament, while Ngidi sat out of three matches.

The 23-year-old pacer's return is expected to bolster South Africa, who have only an outside chance to make it to the semi-finals after three loses from five games.

In their last match, finally managed to get a win under their belt after beating and now they would need to win the rest of the league stage matches in order to make the last four, and Ngidi feels do have some weaknesses that could be exploited.

"I don't think their middle and lower order have been tested enough. They have got most of their runs at the top of the order, so if we can get one or two maybe we can test them. I think then you could be looking at a different situation with their batting," said Ngidi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)