IAF pilot Varthaman undergoes debriefings by security agencies

Sunday underwent debriefings by security agencies even as his medical check up continued for the second day at a hospital here, officials said.

A number of senior (IAF) officials also met Varthaman who was brought to after he returned to from through the Attari-Wagah border late Friday night.

Varthaman was debriefed by the security agencies and it will continue for the next couple of days. He also underwent several medical tests as part of a cooling down process, the officials said.

"The efforts have been to ensure that he returns to the cockpit soon," a official said.

The IAF pilot was captured by the on Wednesday after his Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during an aerial combat. He downed an fighter of before his plane was hit.

Varthaman arrived in the national capital by an IAF flight at around 11:45 pm Friday, nearly two-and-half hours after he crossed over to through the Attari-Wagah border.

The IAF pilot was first taken to the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME), a compact and specialised medical evaluation centre for aircrew of all the three services. Later he was brought to the Army's Research and

After he was captured, Varthaman showed courage and grace in handling the most difficult circumstances for which he was praised by politicians, strategic affairs experts, ex-servicemen, celebrities and people in general.

and B S Dhanoa met Varthaman separately on Saturday during which he apprised them about the mental trauma he was subjected to during his captivity in

During the meeting, the commended him on his valour and expressed the nation's gratitude for his selfless service.

The officials said Varthaman has been in high spirits despite the harassment he suffered in Pakistan.

Tensions between and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian installations on Wednesday. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)