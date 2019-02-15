IAF to display firepower in Pokharan on Saturday

The will demonstrate its full spectrum combat and fire capabilities during 'Exercise Vayu Shakti-2019' in Pokharan firing range close to Indo-Pak border in on Saturday.

missile firing, gun firing from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and 29's air-to-ground role will be among four "first-time demonstrations" in the exercise which is scheduled to be attended by

Indigenously developed weapons, aircraft and equipment displayed in the exercise will be (mid-range surface-to-air missile), (all-weather beyond visual range air-to-air missile), light combat aircraft Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) systems on (aircraft) platform.

Ability to detect targets, multi-spectrum capability, swift identification and neutralising targets with precision will be displayed in the 1.55-hour long exercise aimed at showcasing the force's capabilities to prosecute 24X7 air operations.

Fighter planes like MiG29, Jaguar, Sukhoi, Mirage-2000, transport aircraft like AN-32, C130, VS and helicopters will be among other aircraft flying and demonstrate its capabilities in the exercise.

"Exercise Vayu Shakti will take place on Saturday in Pokharan. A full dress rehearsal was conducted on Thursday," Col said.

The firepower demonstration by the IAF is conducted once in three years which is participated by fighters, transports, helicopters, force enablers and support systems.

First such demonstration was held on July 21, 1953, at Tilpat range in The last demonstration at Tilpat was conducted on March 18, 1989, and thereafter the event moved to Pokharan range in Rajasthan, which shares the border with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)