Govt's agri-research body, Nabard sign deal for transfer of farm technology

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government's agri-research body ICAR on Friday inked a pact with National Board of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for taking up site-specific transfer of farm technologies in the country.

The objective is to facilitate research and scale up various technologies and innovative farmer models developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), a statement said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra and NABARD Chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohapatra emphasised on providing financial support to the young agri-entrepreneurs with the help of NABARD.

Bhanwala stressed on the need of technological empowerment of women farmers.

Under the MoU, ICAR through its large network will support the training and capacity building of channel partners and NABARD officers.

The initiative will strengthen the competence of channel partners under the promotional and developmental programmes of NABARD technology transfer under the climate resilient agriculture, contingency and adaptation planning.

ICAR will also help in the impact evaluation of the NABARD assisted projects, DPR preparation for the climate change projects, farm mechanization, agri-incubation Centres/ farmer producers organisations (FPOs) and resource conservation, the statement added.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 19:10 IST

