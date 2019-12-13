Govt's agri-research body, Nabard sign deal for transfer of farm technology

The government's agri-research body on Friday inked a pact with National Board of and Rural Development (NABARD) for taking up site-specific transfer of farm technologies in the country.

The objective is to facilitate research and scale up various technologies and innovative farmer models developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), a statement said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Director General Trilochan Mohapatra and Chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohapatra emphasised on providing financial support to the young agri-entrepreneurs with the help of

Bhanwala stressed on the need of technological empowerment of women farmers.

Under the MoU, through its large network will support the training and capacity building of channel partners and officers.

The initiative will strengthen the competence of channel partners under the promotional and developmental programmes of NABARD transfer under the climate resilient agriculture, contingency and adaptation planning.

ICAR will also help in the impact evaluation of the NABARD assisted projects, DPR preparation for the climate change projects, farm mechanization, agri-incubation Centres/ farmer producers organisations (FPOs) and resource conservation, the statement added.