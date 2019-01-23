ICAT inks MoU with S Korea-based KIAPI on auto certification

The (ICAT) has signed an agreement with Korea Intelligent Automotive Parts and (KIAPI) to increase cooperation in certification issues, an official statement said Wednesday.

The MoU would support Korean automotive Industry for Indian Certification of safety critical components as well as vehicles, the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises said in a statement.

It was signed on January 22 in of

"Enhancing awareness about future technologies in and supporting for the formulation of regulations and creating testing infrastructure within the country will also be two major focus areas of this MoU," it said.

Apart from Indian certification, as per various Indian and Automotive Industry Standards, will collaborate with KIAPI in the field of future technologies like autonomous driving, electric vehicles, connected transportation, vehicles and advanced

MyungHo Sung, KIAPI said that both the organizations will be able to provide services of certification as well as research and development.

ICAT, is one of the independent testing agencies under Central Motor Vehicle Rules notified by for testing and certification of automobiles and their safety critical components.

KIAPI is a vehicle testing institute, located in Daegu, which supports parts suppliers, vehicle manufacturers and research institutes for developing next generation automotive technology.

