CBI arrests controller of explosives in Rs 1.5 L bribery case

The CBI has arrested a of at and Safety Organisation (PESO) in Wednesday in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said.

Along with the officer, Anil Kumar Yadav, middle man has also been taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation, they said.

It was alleged that the two were taking bribe for giving favourable report on the inspection of three CNG testing stations at and Morbi, in

"It was further alleged that there are many active conduits who liaison with the officials of PESO and get cleared the licensing and inspection work of CNG Testing Stations, LPG-CNG godowns, fireworks godowns and other official acts for various licensee parties across Gujarat," the agency said.

After the recent inspection of the three sites at and Morbi, Yadav had allegedly instructed Kapadia to deliver him illegal gratification of Rs 50,000 for each favourable inspection report, they said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused after exchange of alleged illegal gratification of Rs 1.5 lakh. Searches at the office and residential premises of the public servant were conducted, which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 11.5 lakh (approx), jewellery and incriminating documents," the said.

