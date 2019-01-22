ICCI thanks PM for setting up defence industrial corridor in

The chapter of and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday thanked and Nirmala Sitharaman for setting up the defence industrial corridor envisaging a total investment of Rs 3,100 crore in

The Prime Minister's vision will pave the way for Tamil Nadu's development and facilitate further investment in the defence corridor and create enormous scope for scaling up production of through MSMEs, Chamber V Lakshminarayanasamy said.

The initiative of the Centre will also boost indigenous production of and ensure connectivity among various defence industrial units, he said in a statement here.

The chamber also thanked the government for sanctioning the country's first Defence Innovation Hub to CODISSIA ( District Small Industries Association) here and appealed for sourcing of components from MSMEs, since they have huge spare capacity.

He also thanked the government for the support in bringing this project to the state and requested to form defence clusters in nodal cities for attracting investments in the corridor.

