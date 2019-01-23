JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Security forces exchange fire with Naxals in C'garh

Posters hailing Rahul Gandhi as next PM come up in Amethi
Business Standard

Will soon take decision on implementation of 10% quota to economically weaker sections: Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday informed the House that the state government will soon take a decision to implement 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections.

"The government of Rajasthan is going to take a decision very soon. We will implement 10 per cent reservation in the state," Gehlot said in his reply to the debate on the governor's address in the assembly.

He was referring to the Constitution 124th (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament. It provides 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements